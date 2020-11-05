Man shot by Rockford police officer faces additional charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 21-year-old Tyris Jones, who was shot by a Rockford Police officer after a car chase in October, now faces weapons charges after forensic evidence has allegedly tied him to a September crime.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area of Auburn and Central Avenue on September 17th, 2020, when they “observed a vehicle driving erratically.”

Deputies followed the path of the vehicle and found a loaded gun in the roadway, police said.

The gun was turned over to the state’s crime lab for testing and the results are said to have identified Jones as the suspect.

On Thursday, Jones was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon and No Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.

On October 2nd, a Rockford Police officer tried pulling Jones over after spotting him, but instead was led on a chase for nearly 9 minutes until Jones crashed the vehicle he was driving into another car, police said.

After Jones crashed his vehicle, officials say that he ran to another nearby vehicle appearing to have a weapon when the officer fired his weapon. Investigators did not recover a weapon at the scene.

Police say that the officer fired his gun five times, striking Jones three times: one in the right arm and twice in the lower back. Jones survived the shooting.

At the time of the incident, police said Jones was believed to have had a gun, but Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said no weapon was recovered at the scene.

Investigators say Jones was wanted on warrants through the Rockford Police Department for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

On Wednesday, the Boone-Winnebago County Integrity Task Force, which handled the investigation into the shooting, announced the investigation has been completed and has been turned over to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

