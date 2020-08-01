Man shot following ‘large disturbance’ in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old man was shot following what police describe as a “large distubrance” on Dewey Street Friday night.

According to Beloit Police, the incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dewey Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to have suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

