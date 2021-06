ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a man was treated at a local hospital on Sunday after he allegedly shot himself in the leg

Police said officers responded to the 100 block of W. State Street in downtown Rockford at 3:21 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a broken leg.

Officers reported finding a loaded handgun during the investigation.

Police said the man’s injury was non-life threatening.

No charges have been filed.