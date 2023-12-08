ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who shot two people on Thursday night.
According to police, the attack happened before 11:30 p.m. in the area of Winnebago and Acorn streets, in the St. Paul’s Place neighborhood.
A male victim was shot in the back and a female victim was shot in the foot, police said. Both were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Police said they were reported to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.