ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who shot two people on Thursday night.

According to police, the attack happened before 11:30 p.m. in the area of Winnebago and Acorn streets, in the St. Paul’s Place neighborhood.

A male victim was shot in the back and a female victim was shot in the foot, police said. Both were in a vehicle at the time of the shooting and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Police said they were reported to be in stable condition.