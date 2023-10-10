ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in a robbery attempt at a Family Dollar store on Monday.

According to police, around 2:25 p.m., officers were called to the Family Dollar, at 715 Broadway, where they located the victim who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told police two suspects tried to rob him and he was shot as he ran away.

The suspects were described as black males, between 16-18 years of age, both approximately 5’6″ tall.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).