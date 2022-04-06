ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old man was shot in the head after an argument inside a Broadway liquor store in Rockford early Wednesday.

According to Rockford Police, witnesses said he was in a verbal altercation with a man and a woman at W&S Food & Liquor, at 1317 Broadway around 12 a.m. The suspect left the store, got a gun from a car, came back in, and shot the victim, police said.

Both the suspect and the woman left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries were determined to not be life-threatening.