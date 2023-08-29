ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were called to investigate a shooting near the Illinois Secretary of State Driver Services facility in the 3700 block of E. State Street.

Police were called at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Police confirmed a man was shot outside the strip mall and then “entered the DMV after being shot.”

The victim is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police also said they had detained a “person of interest” in the shooting.

Crime scene tape could be seen in the parking lot of the driver’s license facility located in a retail strip on Rockford’s “Miracle Mile,” which also houses a Family Dollar store and a Cube Smart storage.

Overnight, the Chicken Hop restaurant across the street, at 3515 E. State, caught fire, resulting in a total loss of the building, according to authorities.

DEVELOPING…