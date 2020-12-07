Man shot to death in Beloit early Monday morning

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the 1000 block of 10th Street on Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:21 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Rock County Dive Team is being used to assist the investigation at the Portland Avenue bridge, and police are asking the public to avoid both areas.

Police also said there is no threat to the public.

