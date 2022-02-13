FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was taken to a Freeport hospital on Saturday morning after being stabbed.

The incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Kiwanis Drive, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Mitchell had reportedly been located earlier with a stab wound to the chest at an address near the intersection of Empire and Park Boulevards by the Freeport Police Department.

Mitchell was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital and was later transported to Javon Bea Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect, Bianca Denson, was located and place under arrest for Aggravated Battery. She is being held in the Stephenson County Jail.

An investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Any information on the incident should be given to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office, (815) 235-8252, or to the Stateline Area Crimestoppers, (866) 847-7669.