Man survives Monday morning shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 22-year-old man will live after being shot while he was walking near Montrose and Gilbert Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning.
According to police, the victim said suspects in a black car fired several shots toward him.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound and was later released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.