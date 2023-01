ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, and found multiple bullet holes in the front door of the apartment.

Police did not release any information on potential suspects or a motive, and no arrests have been announced.