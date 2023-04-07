ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A shooting victim walked into a Rockford hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon.

According to Rockford Police, officers met the victim around 4:30 p.m. at the hospital to find out what happened.

Police later located the scene of the crime, in the 400 block of Glendale Avenue, near Fairview Avenue, south of E. State Street.

Authorities did not provide further details about what happened but said the victim was not in life-threatening danger from their wounds.

Earlier Thursday, around noon, a man was shot in the face outside of the Jimmy John’s restaurant, at 308 E. State Street.