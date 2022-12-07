JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy.

Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the store.

Police say the same individual robbed the Beloit Culvers, at 2676 Cranston Road, on October 26th.

Photos: Beloit Police Department

On October 6th, Janesville Police said a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep passed a note to employees at the Culvers located at 2633 Milton Avenue, demanding money, but an employee shut the drive-thru window and the suspect drove off.

Photo: Beloit Police Department

A similar incident was reported at a Culver’s in Mequon on October 10th, according to WITI. The suspect in that crime was described as a white man in his 30s or early 40s with black hair and a buzz cut, wearing a gray hoodie and a COVID mask. He demanded money from the drive-thru and left with an undisclosed amount, police said.

In Lake Mills, a suspect pulled into the drive-thru of the location in the 100 block of Tyranena Park Road on September 26th and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, he drove off.

Lake Mills Police Department

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous and residents with information to identify him should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-756-3636.