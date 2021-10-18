Man suspected of murdering Rockford woman kills himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Cowart, 40, who was charged with First Degree Murder for a shooting on Lori Drive on Sunday, killed himself at a hotel in Bolingbrook, police said.

According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Lori Drive around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

A 36-year-old woman reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Cowart was identified as the suspect and murder charges were issued against him.

He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Cowart had prior convictions for methamphetamine, fleeing police, resisting arrest, and had several orders of protection served against him. He served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections from 2011 until 2018.