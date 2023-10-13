ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested a suspect who reportedly threw rocks at a number of East State Street businesses on Thursday and damaged many windows.

According to police, Trevor Repay, 33, was arrested after they received reports from multiple businesses in the 400 and 500 blocks of E. State Street that a man was throwing rocks at the storefronts.

Repay was identified as the suspect and charged with 5 counts of Felony Criminal Damage to Property.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.