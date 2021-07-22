Man tied to suspect in Deputy Jacob Keltner’s killing arrested for money laundering

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a Decatur man, Joseph Laramee, 59, on charges that he laundered proceeds from a series of burglaries allegedly committed by Floyd Brown, the man accused of killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner in Rockford in 2019.

Bloomington Police say Laramee was arrested at his place of business, Laramie Jewelers, at 415 N. Main Street, in Decatur, on Thursday, following an extensive investigation by several law enforcement agencies.

Police say Laramee laundered money for a burglary ring led by Brown, 42, who is accused of committing residential burglaries in Bloomington, Normal, Champaign, and Peoria between April 1st, 2018, and December 31st, 2018.

The U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force attempted to take Floyd into custody at an Extended Stay American Hotel in Rockford on March 7th, 2019, where he shot and killed Keltner before fleeing downstate. He was arrested after a standoff on Interstate 55, near Lincoln, later that day.

Brown had previously received an 8 year sentence for shooting a man to death in 2001.

Laramee is charged with Money Laundering, Unlawful Structuring of a Currency Transaction, and Fraudulent Filling of Illinois Tax Return.