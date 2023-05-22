ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is wanted by police after being charged with attempted murder.

Court documents said that Austen Fowler, 29, committed the offense of Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon on May 2.

Fowler is also charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Aggravated Discharged of a Firearm from an incident the day before, according to court documents.

Any information on the incidents should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900, or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.