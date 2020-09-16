Man wanted for Beloit shooting arrested after high speed chase

WAUSAU, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, police announced the capture of 25-year-old Isaiah Evans, who was wanted for an attempted murder in Beloit in May.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement authorities, including the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the US Marshals, received information Tuesday night that Evans was located at a hotel in Weston.

When police went to arrest him, a high speed chase ensued, authorities said.

Police say Evans and his accomplice, 31-year-old Abby Ann Jackson, also of Beloit, were arrested.

Evans is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, First Degree Endangering Safety, and Felon in Possession of Firearms for the shooting of a 37-year-old Beloit man on May 16th, which took place in the area of Dewey and Keeler Avenues.

