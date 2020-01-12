Man wanted for sexual assault caught

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man accused in a September sexual assault in Rockford is in custody.

On Friday, Rockford Police announced they were looking for 32-year-old Michael Rodrigez after a warrant for issued for his arrest on aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion and several other charges.

A woman told police she had been sexually assaulted on Tuesday, September 25 at a home in the 1100 block of South 6th Street.

Police say the two knew each other.

Rodriguez was booked into the Winnebago County Jail Saturday afternoon.

He’s being held on $50,000 bond and is due in court Monday.

