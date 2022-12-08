FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month.

According to Freeport Police, Issom Brown, 36, approached a woman in the 200 block of W. Galena on November 7th around 4:45 p.m., told her he was armed, demanded money, and threatened to kill her.

Issom A. Brown. Photo: Illinois Department of Corrections

The woman refused to comply and was able to flee, police said.

Police issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest on the charge of Attempted Armed Robbery. He was arrested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on November 22nd and transferred to the Stephenson County Jail on December 7th.

Brown is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Brown is on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry stemming from a 2004 arrest for rape. He was released from prison in September 2021.