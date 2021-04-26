Man who caused fatal crash during police chase was wanted for domestic battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a man who fled from Rockford SCOPE officers on Sunday.

The crash happened near Harrison Avenue and 9th Street in Rockford. Police say they tried to stop the vehicle with stop sticks about a mile prior to the crash.

Officials identified 27-year-old Devonte M. Flint as the suspect attempting to flee. The crash resulted in the death of 43-year-old Raymond N. Jackson. Two children, a 2-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were also hurt and are currently in the hospital.

Police say Flint remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Flint was included in Winnebago County’s Crime Stoppers bulletin last week wanted for Domestic Battery. It is not clear if this is the specific reason for the attempted stop.

The Task Force says the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations at (815) 987-7440. Callers can remain anonymous.