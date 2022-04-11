CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois philanthropist who paid more than a million dollars for other people’s gas is running for Mayor of Chicago.

Businessman Willie Wilson paid $1.2 million in March so people in the Chicago-land area could put gas in their tanks. This led to lines outside gas stations that stretched for blocks.

Wilson said that, if he is elected, he will not be the only one working to make Chicago a better place.

“One person cannot fix the crime by itself,” Wilson said. “One person cannot fix all the economics that we particularly need, or the education system, but one person can open the doors and communicate, and that people can have input.”

Wilson ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2015 and 2019. He was eliminated in the first round of voting in the most recent round and endorsed eventual winner Lori Lightfoot in the runoff.

Chicago’s next mayoral election is in February 2023.