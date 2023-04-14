ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jordan Spates, 32, has been found guilty of shooting a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2017.

On September 23rd, 2017, Deputy Stephen Wright attempted to pull Spates over for speeding, but he took off instead-leading Wright on a 100-mile-per-hour chase.

Eventually, Spates’ car broke down, but he got out and began fleeing on foot. But when Deputy Wright began to follow, Spates opened fire hitting him three times.

Wright was struck in the shoulder and left bicep.

Spates was the subject of a nationwide manhunt and was apprehended two weeks later in Lawrenceville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

A jury found Spates guilty of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm on April 12th, 2023.

He faces up to 60 years in prison at his sentencing. His next court date is set for May 18th, 2023.