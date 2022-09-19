ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant.

According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. Friday after witnesses said they saw the ammunition in Williams’ bag.

Officers at the scene said Williams was in possession of a loaded handgun and an extended magazine. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Williams was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.