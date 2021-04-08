Man with gun reported at Rockford Walmart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers were called to Walmart on Walton, near E. State and Perryville, on Thursday afternoon for the report of a man with a gun.

Witnesses told police that an argument ensued between employees and a customer, who displayed a gun. When the employees called 911, the suspect fled the store before officers arrived.

Police are working to identify the suspect based on surveillance footage. No one was harmed in the incident, and police say there is no threat to the community.