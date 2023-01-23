ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night.

Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun.

Myhre struggled with officers during his arrest, before being taken into custody. Police said they found the gun on his person.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail but has since bonded out.

Myhre was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Resisting Arrest.