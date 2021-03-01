Man with multiple warrants arrested at Rockford police station with shotgun, cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Michael Sherrod-Cole, 31, was arrested Friday at the department’s District 1 headquarters, at 1045 W State St.

Police say SCOPE officers saw Sherrod-Cole drive into the south parking lot around 8:40 p.m. As he got out of the car, police arrested him. Officers say seven baggies of cocaine and a loaded shotgun were recovered in the investigation.

He was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Violence, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver.

Sherrod-Cole was wanted on two Rockford warrants and one Lake County warrant.

In 2018, Sherrod-Cole was accused of beating a woman in a Rockford parking lot and firing a weapon into the air when bystanders attempted to intervene.

