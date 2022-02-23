JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Kevin Rolseth, 28, of Genoa City, was arrested Tuesday after Janesville Police said he robbed a convenience store with a shotgun.

According to police, they were called to a BP Gas Station, at 1840 Beloit Avenue, just before 1 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Witnesses told officers that a suspect armed with a shotgun entered the store, threatened the employee, and demanded money, and then fled in a silver Subaru.

Police later located the vehicle in a parking lot on Dupont Drive and arrested Rolseth.

He was charged with Armed Robbery and Operating a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Consent.

He was booked into the Rock County Jail.