Man, woman arrested arrested on drug charges after police chase, 2 children in car

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police say 24-year-old Brian David, of Addison, and 21-year-old Meghan Hodge, of Norridge, were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after they allegedly fled from police with two young children in their car.

According to the Belvidere/Boone County Metro Narcotics Unit, the arrests were part of an investigation into David. Officers attempted to make contact with David in the 2200 block of Westfield, at which time they say he fled in a vehicle driven by Hodge.

The car eventually stopped near the intersection of Broadview Ave and Kristine Drive in Belvidere, where the pair were arrested. Police say more than 100 grams of cocaine were recovered from the vehicle.

David was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Hodge was charged with Fleeing to Elude a Police Officer and 2 counts of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child.

