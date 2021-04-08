Man, woman charged for multiple residential burglaries in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Bobby Hare, 45, and Brook Jones, 28, were arrested after police say they witnessed them in the act of burglarizing a house, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say after a string of residential burglaries in various areas of the county, detectives identified Hare and Jones as suspects. On April 7th, police say they caught them in act 5800 block of Dover Road in unincorporated Winnebago County.

Hare was charged with Residential Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and Driving with a Revoked License.

Jones was charged with Residential Burglary.

Police say additional charges are possible.