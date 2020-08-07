Man, woman face felony charges for Caledonia box trailer theft

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — A man and woman who allegedly stole a box trailer in Caledonia were arrested after a standoff with police at a Wisconsin home.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called out to a storage business in the 4000 block of Rt. 173 on July 21st for a reported theft.

A trailer and its contents, valued at $30,000, was reported to have been stolen sometime within a 2 week period.

Detectives developed 34-year-old Joseph Shaffer, of Sharon, Wisconsin, and 32-year-old Barbara Winden, of Janesville, Wisconsin, as suspects and tracked them to a residence in Sharon.

Boone County Detectives and Walworth County Sheriff’s officers arrested the two after a brief standoff, police said.

During the investigation, detectives found at least two more trailers which had been stolen from the storage facility.

Both Shaffer and Winden faces a charge of Felony Theft for the initial burglary and charges are pending for the others.

They ware being held in the Walworth County Jail pending extradition to Boone County.

