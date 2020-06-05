ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help identify a man and woman responsible for a home invasion on Wednesday.
Police say the victim was asleep on her couch, at a home in the 1600 block of S. 5th Street around 3:45 in the afternoon, when the suspects cut a screen of the bedroom window and entered the house.
According to police, the victim ran out of the house after the female suspect hit her with a bottle.
The suspects took two flat screen TVs before fleeing in a maroon, 4-door vehicle, police said.
The suspects are described as an adult black male, 5’10”, approximately 190 pounds, in his 40’s, with short braids wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and an adult black female, 5’5”, in her 30’s, approximately 200 pounds, with short braids as well, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts. She was also described as having a “squeaky” voice.
Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man, woman sought after Rockford home invasion
- Illinois OKs at-home sports betting
- Denver police pointed gun at 3 black children, handcuffed unarmed father, attorney says
- Look up tonight to catch a glimpse of the Strawberry Moon
- Beloit protesters plan to block traffic in rally for racial justice
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!