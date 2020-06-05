Man, woman sought after Rockford home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help identify a man and woman responsible for a home invasion on Wednesday.

Police say the victim was asleep on her couch, at a home in the 1600 block of S. 5th Street around 3:45 in the afternoon, when the suspects cut a screen of the bedroom window and entered the house.

According to police, the victim ran out of the house after the female suspect hit her with a bottle.

The suspects took two flat screen TVs before fleeing in a maroon, 4-door vehicle, police said.

The suspects are described as an adult black male, 5’10”, approximately 190 pounds, in his 40’s, with short braids wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and an adult black female, 5’5”, in her 30’s, approximately 200 pounds, with short braids as well, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts. She was also described as having a “squeaky” voice.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.

