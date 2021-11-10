Manhunt underway for Rockford man who escaped police custody

MILWAUKEE, Ill. (WTVO) — Milwaukee Police are looking for a Rockford man that escaped custody on Tuesday.

Robert R. Johnson Jr, 39, was in custody at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport before escaping shortly before 9:30 p.m. according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department. Johnson was being transported through the airport from Laredo, Texas to Rock County, Wisconsin.

Johnson was described at a Black male, 5’7″, 145-pounds and bearing a facial tattoo of a star. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white t-shirt and blue ripped pants. He also had on a single handcuff and had been outfitted with a “RIPP” belt, which are used when transporting prisoners.

A search is currently underway for Johnson, who is facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Burglary. He has an extensive criminal record, and the Sheriff’s Office recommended extreme caution if Johnson is encountered.

Anyone who sees or makes contact with him should call 911 immediately, police said.