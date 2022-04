ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man’s body was recovered in the Rock River Tuesday morning.

Police said the body was found in the water, on the rocks near the Fordham Dam in downtown Rockford, near the Embassy Suites Hotel.

A police spokesperson said the cause of death is under investigation.

A witness said he was walking on the bridge when he saw the body, and called 911.

DEVELOPING…