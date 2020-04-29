Man’s body found in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says a man’s dead body was found Wednesday.

The body was found on Export Road, north of Simpson Road, in Winnebago County, near U.S. 20.

The man was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m.

The death is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No further details were available.

