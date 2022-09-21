ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Manufacturers Association (IMA) stopped in Rockford on Wednesday as part of a statewide “Manufacturing Matters” tour.

The event took place at the Northern Illinois University Rockford Conference Center, at 8500 E State Street.

The association focuses on visiting factories, educational institutions, and economic development centers.

In Winnebago County, a study found that the manufacturing industry creates more than $11 billion in economic output each year, nearly 34% of the county’s economy.

The IMA wants to showcase manufacturing in a new light.

“I think that one of the perceptions that we have in manufacturing is that too many people think in manufacturing is dark, dirty, and dangerous and it’s not,” President and CEO Mark Denzler said. “Manufacturing today is diverse, it’s automated, clean, and sustainable. So we have to do a better job of sharing the manufacturing message with students and teachers and parents and counselors, to educate them about what manufacturing means to the state of Illinois and particularly the Rockford area.”

Over 40,000 jobs are supported, thanks to manufacturing in Winnebago County.