Many people investing in silver and gold amid COVID-19 uncertainty

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — COVID-19 has put worry in everybody’s lives. The virus is causing everything from health concerns to millions facing financial ruin. That uncertainty has driven some to invest in more precious materials.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world, people would rather have physical gold and silver than just paper money,” said Patrick Delaney, the owner of Belvidere Collectable Coins.

The coronavirus has drummed up a wave of uncertainty among Americans. However, investors say there is one positive note playing out during the pandemic–the record-breaking price of metals.

“Things are different throughout the year, but right now we’re at an all time high on gold so people are taking advantage of the high prices selling it, then like I said people are buying it thinking it’s going even higher,” Delaney explained.

Gold surged to a record high on Tuesday, just short of $2,000 an oz. The yellow metal hasn’t seen levels that strong since September of 2011. Silver is at nearly half of its hay-day. Belvidere Collectable Coins owner Patrick Delaney says he is used to seeing the market fluctuate.

“Things can change day-to-day. There could just be a flood of sellers and no buyers all of a sudden,” he said.

Delaney says it’s not just sellers cashing in on the golden opportunity–there is also a silver lining for buyers.

“It’s been pretty even for me this past week. For example, a customer comes in and orders 200 ounces of silver, and then a little bit later, about 20 minutes later, somebody calls to sell me 200 ounces of silver,” Delaney added.

Metal buyer Steve Smith prefers investing in silver and gold because it has stood the test of time.

“The value of the dollar is less, and you know if you had had precious metals at that time and then you had the same amount of precious metals now, then you’d still have that same purchasing power,” Smith said.

