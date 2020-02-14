House demolished after Friday house fire in Holcomb

HOLCOMB, Ill. (WTVO) — Fire departments were called out around 11 a.m. Friday for a fully engulfed house fire in Holcomb.

Fire Departments from all over the region responded to an address in the 100 block of Oak Street.

Hours later, smoke was still seen coming from the house and firefighters were still on-scene.

Officials have not yet disclosed whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

The house was demolished Friday afternoon.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

