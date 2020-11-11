Many teachers urge RPS 205 to suspend in-person classes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Stateline, many teachers are sharing concerns shared by teachers across the state.

“Enough was a month ago. <ore than enough was two weeks ago. Our teachers and staff can’t continue putting their lives, health, and safety at risk for this district,” said one teacher.

Several teachers spoke up at Tuesday night’s RPS School Board meeting. They want to end in-person classes as the number of COVID-19 cases spike.

“It breaks my heart. When you look at the numbers and you analyze them, it’s clear that people are getting exposed in schools and are contracting that in schools,” said Amanda McCalister, an intervention specialist for Roosevelt Community Education Center.

“The fact of the matter is, we could be preventing some of the spread and therefore sickness and death that are resulting from this virus, but they are choosing not to,” she added.

The second wave has many teachers worried about their own health.

“I just see how overworked everybody is while trying to balance in-person learning and remote students happening every single hour where teachers literally have students in their classroom and are Zooming with other students,” McCalister added.

We reached out to Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett who says:

“We know there are concerns and struggles in this unpredictable school year…Our administration is in constant communication with the Winnebago County Health Department to determine our next steps and ensure it’s safe to offer in=person and blended-model instructions for students and families who need it.”

McCalister hopes their messages will be heard.

“The priority right now truly as a county, as a country, as a world is to make sure people are getting healthy and that their basic needs are met,” she added.

