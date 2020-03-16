MapleGlen suspends recreational marijuana sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — MapleGlen, one of two Rockford cannabis dispensaries, announced Monday that it would be closing for recreational sales until March 30th.

Mapleglen, at 4777 Stenstrom Road, received their licence to sell recreational cannabis back in October. However, they decided not to sell the product at the start of the year and instead focused on their medical patients.

The Illinois Department of Revenue announced Monday that the state had generated over $10 million in revenue from recreational marijuana sales in the first month since the drug went legal on January 1st, 2020.

