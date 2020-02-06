Mapleglen to sell recreational marijuana starting Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mapleglen Care Center has announced on Thursday that they will begin selling recreational marijuana beginning Friday, February 7th.

Owner Amy Manganelli said Mapleglen will begin selling at noon.

Manganelli said her facility, which has been serving medical customers for the past four years, held off selling recreational cannabis due to paucity of product at the start of the year.

“Medical customers will always be the priority,” she said. “If I can’t provide the same or better for the medical patient, I won’t provide it for the recreational user.”

Recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois on January 1st, 2020.

Mapleglen, at 4777 Stenstrom Road, received their licence to sell recreational cannabis back in October. However, they decided not to sell the product at the start of the year and instead focused on their medical patients.

Mapleglen is open from 10AM to 6PM but is closed on Sundays.

Sunnyside Dispensary, at 2696 McFarland Road, began selling recreational marijuana at the start of the year and was inundated with customers, with long lines forming outside the business for weeks.

