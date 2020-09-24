Marengo man convicted of killing 10-week-old son receives minimum 3 year sentence

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Marengo man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 10-week-old son was given the minimum sentence of three years on Thursday.

Judge C. Robert Tobin III found Robert Gee, 34, guilty on Monday, July 20, after a two-day bench trial. According to the Boone County State’s Attorney Office, witnesses testified that Gee admitted to shaking his infant son, causing the child’s death, on May 23rd, 2011.

The charge of Involuntary Manslaughter carries a possible sentencing range of 3 to 14 years in prison. On Thursday, Gee was sentenced to three years.

He must also serve two years of mandatory supervised release, and must register as a violent offender against youth.

