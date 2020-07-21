Marengo man found guilty for shaking 10-week-old son to death

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO)– A Marengo man is convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his 10 week-old son that occurred on May 23, 2011.

Judge C. Robert Tobin III found Robert Gee, 34, guilty on Monday, July 20, after a two-day bench trial. According to the Boone County State’s Attorney Office, witnesses testified that Gee admitted to shaking his infant son, causing the child’s death.



Gee’s sentencing is scheduled for September 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Gee must serve half of his sentence, which can range from 3 to 14 years behind bars, followed by up to two years of mandatory supervised release.

