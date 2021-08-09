Marengo woman injured in motorcycle crash

SCALES MOUND, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are reporting that Annie Crago, 36, of Marengo, was injured when she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed on Sunday.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff, Crago was northbound on North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road south of W. Stagecoach Trail when she lost control while decelerating for a stop sign.

Police say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was airlifted to Saint Anthony’s in Rockford. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police say the crash is under investigation.