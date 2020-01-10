Marijuana-related emergency room visits on the rise after Illinois legalization

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Doctors in Illinois are noting a rise in marijuana-related illnesses such as “psychosis, agitation, hallucinations”, according to WLS.

Doctors in Chicago reported several people showing up at emergency rooms shortly after the New Year, complaining of cannabis-related symptoms.

“I worked several shifts since the new year has started and I’m seeing a cannabis-related incident just about every shift that I have worked so far,” said Dr. Trevonne Thompson, the toxicology director at UIC Emergency Medicine.

“Folks that have not used in a long time or are now just deciding to try it because it is legal,” he said.

Thompson told WLS that newer strains of marijuana may have much higher percentages of THC than those in years past.

“So perhaps before a couple of puffs was enough to get you the effect that you were looking for, and now perhaps a little less can get you what you were looking for and now some adverse symptoms,” said Thompson.

Thomspon said the most common symptoms were restlessness, heart palpitations and anxiety, but also said, “In some cases we are seeing full on psychosis, agitation, hallucinations.”

Doctors in Colorado said edibles lead to an increase in hospital visits, because of the delayed effect, during which users would pop candies and gummies at a faster rate.

