ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marquell Longs, 31, convicted of killing Jennifer Jones and shooting another man at an Auburn Street Citgo gas station in 2018, has been sentenced to 102 years in prison.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Longs’ sentencing on Thursday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, November 11th, 2018, in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 4315 Auburn Street.

The coroner said Jones was shot in the chest. She was alive when police arrived on the scene, but she was taken to the hospital where she died.

Another victim, a 25-year-old man, later arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Longs was later arrested by Rockford Police and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force at a residence in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

Longs was found guilty of First Degre Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.