FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Freeport announced a $11M investment in Meadows Mall which will bring retailers like Marshalls, Five Below, and Pet Supplies Plus to the Pretzel City.

The Meadows Plaza, at 1888 S West Avenue, will be renamed “The Meadows” in the remodel, which will also include a dog park and expanded retail space.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City had been in talks with Marshalls to bring them to Freeport. Talks cooled down when the pandemic hit,” says City Manager Randy Bukas. “We are thankful that the developer of this project was able to retain Marshall’s interest.”

Marshalls and Five Below are expected to open in November 2022. Pet Supplies Plus is expected to open mid-2023.

JK Salon will be moving into a larger storefront, and Anytime Fitness will be expanding their space in 2023.