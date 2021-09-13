Martina McBride coming to Rockford in November

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music superstar Martina McBride is coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center with her “Joy of Christmas” tour.

McBride will perform on Friday, November 26th at 7:30 p.m.

McBride has sold 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records, Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards.

Tickets for McBride’s Coronado PAC appearance go on sale on Friday, September 17 at 10:00a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and Coronado PAC box office, and by phone at 815-968-5222.