Martinis at the Market: helping domestic violence survivors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group, “815 Women with a Mission,” hosted an event to raise money to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence at the Rockford City Market.



Money from the event will benefit The Family Peace Center. The center will give survivors one location to find all of the information and resources that they may need.

Organizers say the community’s generosity has already given many people hope.

“One of the things that survivors have said to us over and over again since we started this work is that they are so grateful and it means so much to them to know they are not alone,” explained Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

“There are people in the community who are standing with them, that see them and want to walk with them through this and help them get to the other side of this issue,” she added.

The first phase of the Family Justice Center is on track to open June 15th. It will be located at 315 N. Main Street in Rockford.

