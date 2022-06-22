ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford cafe, Mary’s Market, has closed its location at the Edgebrook Shopping Center on N. Alpine.

The cafe closed in January but said it expected to re-open in June, for the “Music on the Mall.”

A sign posted next to the front door confirmed the location’s closure.

Mary’s Market also closed a location in Roscoe in February.

Management said both closures were due to a lack of workers.

Two Mary’s Market locations are still open, at 4431 E State Street and 2636 McFarland Road.